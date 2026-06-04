In Picture: Storms, hail and squally winds hit Delhi-NCR, IMD issues red alert
As storm activity intensified over the city and adjoining NCR areas, the weather office issued successive alerts through the afternoon
June 4, 2026 18:11 IST
June 4, 2026 18:11 IST
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Thunderstorms accompanied by rain, lightning and gusty winds swept across Delhi-NCR on Thursday (June 4) afternoon
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According to the IMD’s weather bulletin, there have been several systems affecting northwest India, including a Western Disturbance over north Pakistan and upper-air cyclonic circulations over north Haryana and central Uttar Pradesh.
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All these weather systems create favourable conditions for thunderstorms to occur, officials said
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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a weather red alert for Delhi, and warned of hail and potentially damaging squally winds of up to 100 kmph in several parts of the capital
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As storm activity intensified over the city and adjoining NCR areas, the weather office issued successive alerts through the afternoon
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According to IMD observations until 2.30 pm, Ayanagar received 14.2 mm of rainfall, the highest among city stations, followed by Palam with 5.8 mm, Mayur Vihar with 2.5 mm and Najafgarh with 1.5 mm
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The department also warned of the possibility of hail at isolated places across the capital
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Wind speeds had also strengthened across the capital through the afternoon. Pitampura recorded a maximum wind speed of 56 kmph, followed by Pragati Maidan at 52 kmph, Pusa at 50 kmph, Palam at 48 kmph and Mehrauli at 46 kmph