India News In Pics: 29 killed, 17 injured after bus falls from bridge on Yamuna Expressway The accident occurred at around 4.15 am near Etmadpur in Agra. It is alleged that the bus drifted from the road, crossed a barricade and fell into the drain approximately 40 feet below. Twenty-nine people died and 17 were injured after a bus fell into a drain on Yamuna Expressway in Agra early Monday morning. The bus was travelling from Lucknow to Delhi and was registered to Awadh depot. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) While the cause of the accident is unknown, it is alleged that the driver dozed off on the wheel causing the bus to steer away from the highway. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) The accident occurred at around 4.15 am near Etmadpur in Agra. It is alleged that the bus drifted from the road, crossed a barricade and fell into a drain, approximately 40 feet below. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) The 165-km six lane Yamuna expressway connects Noida with Agra in Uttar Pradesh. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) ` Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences and has constituted a three-member probe panel, including the Transport Commissioner, IG Agra and Divisional Commissioner, and asked them submit a report in 24 hours. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “pained” by the accident in Agra. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has spoken to Yogi Adityanath. “Saddened to hear about the accident in Uttar Pradesh. My condolences to the families of those who died,” Union Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) Adityanath also directed the authorities to provide all possible medical attention to the injured. Uttar Pradesh Roadways has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)