A child yells as she stands outside her shanty inundated with floodwater along the banks of the Yamuna River, in New Delhi. (AP)
Belongings of dozens of families lay piled on a roadside after they evacuated the flooded banks of the river Yamuna. For those living along the floodplains of the Yamuna River, being dislocated by floods has become a way of life. (AP)
People living in temporary shelter jostle for drinking water from a municipality water tanker. (AP)
A girl studies on a cot as people, who evacuated the flooded banks of the river Yamuna, take temporary shelter under an overpass in New Delhi. (AP)
A migrant worker gives his child a wash, camping under an overpass after their shanty got submerged in floodwaters on banks of the river Yamuna. The latest displacement was an indirect consequence of extreme rainfall in upstream states in the Himalayan mountain region that resulted in the swelling of rivers and opening of many dams that were unable to accommodate the excess water. (AP)
Migrant workers Reena, 22, left, and a relative make flatbread under a plastic sheet acting as the roof of their shelter after they evacuated the flooded banks of the river Yamuna. (AP)
Women and children wait in a queue to receive food after they evacuated the flooded banks of the river Yamuna. (AP)
A woman holds the hand of a child and wades through floodwaters along the banks of the river Yamuna. (AP)
A migrant worker lies on a cot watching his mobile phone by a roadside pavement after evacuating his house by the flooded banks of the river Yamuna. (AP)