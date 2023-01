5 / 10

Egyptian Army soldiers march through the ceremonial Kartavya Path boulevard during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sissi looked on as an official guest of India’s Republic Day event, which marked the anniversary of the adoption of the country’s constitution on Jan. 26, 1950, nearly three years after it won independence from British colonial rule. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)