In Photos: Training flight crashes in Kanpur 20 minutes after take-off, 2 killed
The Tecnam aircraft operated by Garg Aviation took off around 11:30 am and crashed about 20 minutes later near Nathapurwa village in the Katri area
August 27, 2026 18:31 IST
August 27, 2026 18:31 IST
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A trainee pilot and a flying instructor were killed when their training aircraft crashed in a field near the banks of the Ganga in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday afternoon, police said
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According to Vipin Tada, Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Kanpur, the deceased have been identified as Sachin Bhatia, a flying instructor from Gujarat, and trainee Abhishek Pujari from Karnataka
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The Tecnam aircraft operated by Garg Aviation took off around 11:30 am and crashed about 20 minutes later near Nathapurwa village in the Katri area. The cause of the crash was not immediately known
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The company had claimed that the aircraft, which had been with Garg Aviation Ltd, Kanpur, since 2023, had no maintenance-related deficiencies
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The civil aviation ministry said the probe agency, AAIB, will investigate the crash and a team of three officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will be visiting the crash site for necessary regulatory oversight and coordination
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Citing preliminary information, the ministry in a statement said a Tecnam P2006T twin-engine aircraft, bearing registration VT-NBV, met with an accident, approximately 5 nautical miles from Kanpur Civil Airport near Ganga Barrage
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Police and fire personnel rushed to the site after the crash, cordoned off the area and secured the wreckage as evidence for investigation into the crash, police said
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Videos from the crash site showed the aircraft reduced to a wreck, with debris scattered around the area
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A seat was also seen outside the wreckage, though officials have not confirmed whether the pilots attempted to escape the plane
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Commissioner Lal, Additional Commissioners of Police Vipin Tada and Sankalp Sharma and Chief Fire Officer Deepak Sharma went to the spot following the crash
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Police said the DGCA will examine the aircraft's airworthiness, maintenance records and other technical aspects