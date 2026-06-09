In Photos: TMC leaders target rebel MPs, accuse them of aligning with BJP
The two leaders noted that rebel MPs had met Union minister Bhupender Yadav in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, proving they are with the BJP
June 9, 2026 16:08 IST
June 9, 2026 16:08 IST
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TMC leaders Kalyan Banerjee and Kirti Azad on Tuesday attacked rebel party MPs, accusing them of maintaining links with the BJP and abandoning party workers (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Addressing a press conference, Banerjee said the TMC had called the briefing after dissident MPs claimed support from a majority of the party's Lok Sabha members and announced plans to seek recognition as a separate faction (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Referring to former TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, who resigned from the Upper House after levelling allegations against the party, Banerjee said rebel MPs should follow the same course if they had grievances against the organisation (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Banerjee also accused the rebel leaders of effectively aligning themselves with the BJP (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The two leaders noted that rebel MPs had met Union minister Bhupender Yadav in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, proving they are with the BJP (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Slamming the rebels, Kalyan Banerjee said, "They may make some jugglery of words, but people are not fools. They have changed their leader from Mamata Banerjee to Narendra Modi" (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Banerjee questioned why the dissident MPs were not formally merging with the BJP if they commanded the numbers they claimed, and asserted that the BJP will not take them (Source: Photo by PTI)
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On the other hand TMC leader Kirti Azad also accused the rebels of betraying the party and preparing to join hands with the BJP (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Targeting TMC MP MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Azad questioned her criticism of the party leadership and referred to the opportunities she had got within the organisation (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Lashing out at rebel MPs, Kirti Azad said that they could leave the party but should never take the name of Trinamool, adding that the party was born out of struggle (Source: Photo by PTI)