In Photos: Sonam Wangchuk’s indefinite hunger strike enters day 13
The CJP protest began on June 20 over alleged examination irregularities, Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has remained on an indefinite fast since then
July 10, 2026 18:09 IST
July 10, 2026 18:09 IST
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Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk said his hunger had "stabilised" as he entered the 13th day of his indefinite fast on Friday (Source: Photo by Amit Mehra)
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He asserted that his constitutional right should not be violated by attempting to remove him from the protest site (Source: Photo by Amit Mehra)
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He has been fasting in support of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) agitation at Jantar Mantar, demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and government accountability over alleged examination irregularities (Source: Photo by Amit Mehra)
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Wangchuk said he has lost muscle along with fat during the prolonged fast but continues to feel energetic (Source: Photo by Amit Mehra)
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Referring to the student suicides allegedly linked to the NEET-UG cancellation in May, Wangchuk said the protest aimed to ensure that such incidents were not repeated (Source: Photo by Amit Mehra)
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He also stated that accepting Pradhan's resignation before the Monsoon Session would help the government regain the confidence of young people (Source: Photo by Amit Mehra)
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CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said Wangchuk has lost about 7.5 kg since beginning the fast and that his blood sugar levels remain consistently low (Source: Photo by Amit Mehra)
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On Thursday, the outfit announced a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20, the opening day of the Monsoon Session, saying students, parents and citizens from across the country would be invited to participate (Source: Photo by Amit Mehra)
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The CJP protest began on June 20 over alleged examination irregularities.
Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has remained on an indefinite fast since then (Source: Photo by Amit Mehra)