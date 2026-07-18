In Photos: Skyroot launches Vikram-1, India’s first private orbit-class rocket
Skyroot has said the test will generate data that will be used to refine future missions and help establish a regular launch cadence
July 18, 2026 14:38 IST
July 18, 2026 14:38 IST
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Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace on Saturday launched Vikram-1, India’s first privately developed orbital-class rocket, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh
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The mission, named 'Aagaman', marks the maiden flight of the rocket and is aimed at validating its performance and key technologies in flight
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The lift-off was initially planned for 11:30 AM but was pushed back to 12.05 PM. Skyroot was ready for its first orbital launch of Vikram-1 on a cloudy Saturday morning
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Skyroot has said the test will generate data that will be used to refine future missions and help establish a regular launch cadence
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The development comes nearly three years after Skyroot successfully launched Vikram-S, the first privately built rocket to reach space from Indian soil, on November 18, 2022
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Vikram-1 is a 24-metre-tall, three-stage orbital launch vehicle, capable of carrying payloads weighing up to 350 kg to a 450-km Low Earth Orbit (LEO) at a 60-degree inclination
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The maiden mission also carries an orbital adjustment module that can deploy satellites into their designated orbits after launch
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One of Vikram-1’s distinguishing features is its all-carbon composite structure, which significantly reduces weight while improving structural strength. The vehicle is powered by three solid-fuel stages and an orbital adjustment module
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Skyroot has also incorporated several technologies developed in-house, including metallic 3D-printed liquid rocket engines and a proprietary pneumatic stage-separation system
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According to the company, additive manufacturing has reduced engine complexity by replacing hundreds of individual components with single-piece printed engines, shortening production timelines