In Photos: Sanjay Raut alleges Rs 50-crore offer to poach Sena (UBT) MPs
The remarks come as the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction faces fresh uncertainty over its parliamentary strength
June 17, 2026 16:16 IST
June 17, 2026 16:16 IST
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Shiv Sena (UTB) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday alleged that attempts were being made to poach MPs from Maharashtra by offering them Rs 50 crore each (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Raut made the claim at a press conference in New Delhi, where senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders sought to dismiss reports of an impending rebellion within the party (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Addressing the media, Raut sought to downplay reports of what has been dubbed “Operation Tiger”, an alleged attempt to engineer defections from the Uddhav Thackeray-led party (Source: Photo by PTI)
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He alleged that attempts were being made to lure MPs from Maharashtra with offers of Rs 50 crore each, claiming he had been informed that an advance amount of Rs 15 crore would be delivered before they were brought to Delhi (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The developments come amid reports that four Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs have reached Delhi and may meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Political circles are abuzz with speculation that a group of MPs could seek recognition as a separate faction by submitting a letter of support from six MPs (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The Shiv Sena (UBT) leadership has so far maintained that no MP has informed the party about leaving and has dismissed reports of a split as politically motivated speculation (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The party currently has nine Lok Sabha MPs, and any defection by two-thirds of them could have significant implications for the faction’s position in Parliament (Source: Photo by PTI)