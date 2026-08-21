In Photos: Rahul Gandhi stages sit-in with pellet gun victim at Delhi police station
According to police sources, Rahul Gandhi has been asked to end the sit-in. Personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) have now gathered outside the DCP office
August 21, 2026 14:21 IST
August 21, 2026 14:21 IST
1 / 10
Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, reached a police station on Friday to register a complaint against security personnel who allegedly fired pellet guns during the July 20 protest march to Parliament
2 / 10
Later, he staged a dharna outside the office of DCP, New Delhi, alleging that the police had refused to file an FIR
3 / 10
Soon after, his sister and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined him at the sit-in. Congress leaders, including party MP Kumari Selja, and a large group of party workers also reached the DCP office
4 / 10
According to police sources, Rahul Gandhi has been asked to end the sit-in. Personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) have now gathered outside the DCP office
5 / 10
Gandhi accompanied a student, Sahil Lochav, who suffered a pellet injury on the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led march to demand former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation
6 / 10
They first went to the Mandir Marg police station, and then to the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Delhi, at Parliament Street
7 / 10
Lochav, a 19-year-old Najafgarh resident, suffered a pellet injury in his right eye during the July 20 march. He underwent a surgery, but a shrapnel is still lodged inside
8 / 10
The use of pellet guns during the march of Parliament on July 20 has come under scrutiny. Earlier, The Indian Express reported that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had found that a Rapid Action Force (personnel) fired seven shots from a pellet gun and five of them hit protesters
9 / 10
The Opposition, led by Gandhi, has been targeting the government, especially Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on the alleged excesses during the crackdown on the march against paper leaks
10 / 10
This issue paralysed the Monsoon Session of Parliament, as Gandhi demanded the resignation of Shah, who is in charge of Delhi Police and paramilitary forces