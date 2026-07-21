In Photos: Rahul Gandhi on sit-in protest outside PM’s home over Delhi crackdown
Gandhi, accompanied by Wayanad MP and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress leaders, reached the Prime Minister’s address at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg this afternoon
July 21, 2026 18:31 IST
July 21, 2026 18:31 IST
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Congress leaders led by Rahul Gandhi sat on a dharna outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Tuesday and demanded his resignation over the police action against students protesting on the NEET paper leak issue
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Gandhi, accompanied by Wayanad MP and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress leaders, reached the Prime Minister’s address at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg this afternoon
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The Congress leaders then sat on the ground and started raising slogans, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah
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The government deputed Union Minister Jitendra Singh to tackle the situation. He reached the protest site, spoke to Gandhi and then left
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“We have marched to PM Modi’s house to demand answers from him for the brutalities against young students yesterday,” Gandhi said in a post on X
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Police authorities are now urging the Congress leaders to end the sit-in protest outside the Prime Minister’s residence, a high-security zone
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A video shared by the Congress on X showed Gandhi distributing zip ties among his party colleagues. The protesting leaders are seen tying wrists together so that they cannot be detained
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Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain told The Indian Express, “Our demand is simple. We want the PM’s resignation and accountability.” NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule later joined the Congress leaders at the sit-in outside the Prime Minister’s residence