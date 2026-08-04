In Photos: Police stop students’ march in Patna over NEET protest crackdown
The protesters demanded the release of all students arrested during last month's statewide agitation and withdrawal of criminal cases lodged against them
August 4, 2026 19:30 IST
August 4, 2026 19:30 IST
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Students and youth activists march through Patna on Tuesday to protest the alleged police crackdown on last month's agitation over the NEET paper leak (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Waving flags of organisations such as the NSUI, AISF and DYFI, the protesters assembled at Gandhi Maidan and marched towards the chief minister's residence before being stopped by police barricades (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The protesters demanded the release of all students arrested during last month's statewide agitation and withdrawal of criminal cases lodged against them (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Nearly 600 people were detained by Bihar Police while enforcing a bandh called last month to demand the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged paper leak (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Police later released around half of them after finding they were minors, while the remaining were sent to jail (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Although the state Home Department subsequently announced that all cases against the students would be withdrawn and those in jail released after a delegation led by AISA president Neha met DGP Vinay Kumar, the protesters alleged that the assurance had not been implemented (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Independent Purnea MP Pappu Yadav and state Congress president Rajesh Ram joined the protesters. Ram was among a handful of leaders who were taken away by police after the water cannons were used (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Sub-Divisional Police Officer Amarendra Kumar Jha said the police resorted to water cannons after the protesters attempted to enter a prohibited zone (Source: Photo by PTI)