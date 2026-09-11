In Photos: PM Modi, Vladimir Putin hold bilateral meet day before BRICS summit
This is the second time in three weeks that Modi and Putin have met; the previous time was in Kyrgyzstan – on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit
September 11, 2026 18:01 IST
September 11, 2026 18:01 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Delhi for a 45-minute bilateral Friday afternoon, a day before the two-day BRICS summit
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The meeting – expected to focus on trade, energy, and defence – began at 3.30 pm. Details of the meeting have not been released yet, but oil was likely a big talking point
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Russia remains one of India’s largest crude oil suppliers; even though imports fell 26 per cent in August, Delhi still bought roughly two million barrels per day
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Another likely key aspect of the talks was enhancing bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030. Trade between the two countries was nearly $70 billion in FY25
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The third focus area is likely defence, including proposals to sell the Sukhoi Su-57 fighter – a fifth-generation jet designed to compete with the US’ F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning
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The two leaders may also speak on strengthening civil nuclear ties, including in areas like fuel and life cycle support, as well as support over critical minerals
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This is the second time in three weeks that Modi and Putin have met; the previous time was in Kyrgyzstan – on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit. On that occasion the Prime Minister delivered a message of peace
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This is Putin’s first visit to India since December last year; that was for an India-Russia summit. It is, however, his first in-person attendance at a BRICS summit since the war against Ukraine began in February 2022