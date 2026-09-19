In Photos: PM Modi highlights India’s climate efforts, carbon emissions
Modi said developed nations have six times more per capita carbon emissions compared to India and New Delhi strongly presents this fact on global platforms
September 19, 2026 14:45 IST
September 19, 2026 14:45 IST
1 / 8
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said developing countries are often unfairly blamed for carbon emissions while the fact is that developed nations have six times more per capita carbon emissions compared to India (Source: Photo by PTI)
2 / 8
Inaugurating an international conference on environment and climate, the prime minister also said that the country is working at a fast pace on nuclear energy generation (Source: Photo by PTI)
3 / 8
The prime minister said India is working with the rest of the world and is setting new standards for environmental protection (Source: Photo by PTI)
4 / 8
He said that India is focusing on renewable energy and is the only nation in G20 that has already fulfilled its Paris (COP 21) commitments, well before its timeline (Source: Photo by PTI)
5 / 8
"This is the power of New India. Non-fossil fuels, solar energy capacity, stoppage on carbon emissions... India's performance on all such metrics is being discussed across the world," he said (Source: Photo by PTI)
6 / 8
Modi said in the last 12 years, the country's wind energy capacity has gone up three times and the hydro energy capacity has also seen a jump and now the country is working at a fast pace on nuclear energy generation (Source: Photo by PTI)
7 / 8
Modi said developed nations have six times more per capita carbon emissions compared to India and New Delhi strongly presents this fact on global platforms (Source: Photo by PTI)
8 / 8
The two-day event is being attended by environmental experts, Supreme Court judges, legal experts and senior government officials (Source: Photo by PTI)