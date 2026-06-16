In Photos: MCD demolishes illegal structures in Yamuna floodplain’s O-zone
The action was carried out as part of the corporation's ongoing efforts against unauthorised under-construction buildings in the Yamuna floodplain's O-Zone area
June 16, 2026 18:10 IST
June 16, 2026 18:10 IST
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Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) personnel carry out a demolition drive in the Kalindi Kunj area of southeast Delhi on Tuesday (Source: Photo by Gajendra Yadav)
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The demolition drive targeted structures allegedly built illegally in the Yamuna floodplain's O-Zone area (Source: Photo by Gajendra Yadav)
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The action was carried out as part of the corporation's ongoing efforts against unauthorised under-construction buildings in the Yamuna floodplain's O-Zone area (Source: Photo by Gajendra Yadav)
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"Only under-construction structures built on the floodplain are being demolished," a senior MCD official said (Source: Photo by Gajendra Yadav)
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The demolition was conducted with the assistance of local police and civic staff, they added (Source: Photo by Gajendra Yadav)
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"Security arrangements have been tightened around the site to prevent any untoward incident. Adequate police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order," a senior police officer said (Source: Photo by Gajendra Yadav)
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Residents of these structures, allegedly built illegally, were seen in tears during the demolition drive carried out by civic authorities (Source: Photo by Gajendra Yadav)
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A large number of locals gathered at the spot as the demolition exercise continued under official supervision (Source: Photo by Gajendra Yadav)