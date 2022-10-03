Visit to temple, church and mosque: Rahul Gandhi’s day out on Day 24 of Yatra
October 3, 2022 1:26:38 pm
Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is in its Karnataka leg. The senior Congress leader is currently leading the march in Mysuru. (Express Photo: Jithendra M)
Rahul Gandhi visited the Masjid-E-Azam in Mysuru on the fourth day of the Karnataka leg of the Yatra on Friday. (Express Photo: Jithendra M)
The senior Congress leader has attacked the BJP-led Karnataka government, accusing it of corruption and saying that it took 40 per cent cut money for sanctioning work (Express Photo: Jithendra M)
Dubbing the politics of the BJP as one of himsa (violence) and asatya (falsehood), he said that the yatra “will spread the message of ahimsa and swaraj (non-violence and self-governance)”. (Express Photo: Jithendra M)
Rahul Gandhi also visited the Suttur Mutt in Mysore. (Express Photo: Jithendra M)
He was seen seeking the blessings of Seer Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji as he leads the Yatra across Karnataka. (Express Photo: Jithendra M)
He was also seen visiting the St Philomena's cathedral in Mysuru on Monday. (Express Photo: Jithendra M)
Rahul has zeroed in on corruption as the focus of its campaign against the Basavaraj Bommai government in the run-up to polls next year (Express Photo: Jithendra M)
In Karnataka, the yatra is scheduled for 21 days traversing a distance of 511 km across eight districts. In this picture Rahul Gandhi visited Sri Chamundeshwari temple. (Express Photo: Jithendra M)
The march began at Hardinge Circle, Mysuru and headed towards Srirangapatna in Mandya district. It is scheduled to end at Pandavapura at around 4.30 pm. (Express Photo: Jithendra M)