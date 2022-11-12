In photos: Himachal Pradesh votes to elect next chief minister
November 12, 2022 2:22:00 pm
November 12, 2022 2:22:00 pm
1 / 12
Himachal Pradesh, which went to the polls on Saturday, recorded a voter turnout of 37.19 per cent per cent till 1 pm. (PTI)
2 / 12
The voting commenced on a tardy note and gradually picked up pace in a state where the BJP is eyeing history by repeating its government, while the Congress is urging voters to go by the tradition of voting out the incumbent government. (PTI)
3 / 12
The voting started on a slow note with only around 5 per cent polling recorded in the first hour. (PTI)
4 / 12
Till 11 am, the highest polling of 21.92 per cent was recorded in Mandi, the home district of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur. (PTI)
5 / 12
Sirmour district recorded 21.66 per cent polling, Solan 20.28 and Kinnaur 20 per cent, according to the EC. Lahaul and Spiti district recorded the lowest polling of 5 per cent in the first three hours. (PTI)
6 / 12
Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh and her son Vikramaditya Singh voted in Rampur. Earlier in the day, they offered prayers at Shani temple in Shimla. (PTI)
7 / 12
Top leaders, including Chief Minister Thakur, voted in Mandi along with his wife and daughters after offering prayers at a local temple. (PTI)
8 / 12
Former Union minister Anand Sharma voted in Shimla while CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri and his family voted in Haroli, from where he is contesting. (PTI)
9 / 12
Former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, his son and Union Minister Anurag Thakur voted in Hamirpur along with other family members. (PTI)
10 / 12
BJP national president JP Nadda Saturday said: "So, polling is always good here. I see zeal. People want to give BJP another chance. I also see that the people love and trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi and want the BJP government to return. I see a favourable atmosphere for BJP." (BJP)
11 / 12
Union minister Anurag Thakur along with his family voted in the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections on Saturday. Thakur said on Modi's call, the people of Himachal will create a new voting record. (BJP Himachal Pradesh)
12 / 12
Voters being welcomed at the model polling booth at a mall in Shimla. (Express photo by Premankur)