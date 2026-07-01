In Photos: Heavy rain lashes Mumbai, over 100 mm recorded in 24 hours
The flooding affected traffic movement, prompting authorities to implement diversions to manage the situation
July 1, 2026 16:01 IST
July 1, 2026 16:01 IST
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Several parts of Mumbai recorded more than 100 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Wednesday, leading to waterlogging in a few low-lying areas across the city (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The inundation prompted the authorities to divert traffic, officials said (Source: Photo by PTI)
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BEST buses operated normally, while suburban train services on the Central Railway and Western Railway were running with some delays, they added (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The eastern suburbs received an average of 109 mm of rains, followed by the western suburbs with 87 mm and the island city with 86 mm between 8 am on Tuesday and 8 am on Wednesday, BMC said (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Citing data from automatic rain gauges installed across the city, it said that Mankhurd, an eastern suburb, recorded the highest rainfall at 170.4 mm during this period (Source: Photo by PTI)
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In the island city, Byculla recorded a rainfall of 162.52 mm, while the Mumbai Central area received 142.43 mm of rains, followed by Wadala at 127 mm (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Between 7 am and 8 am on Wednesday, the island city and eastern suburbs received light rain with a few heavy spells, while parts of the western suburbs witnessed heavier showers (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Water entered the Andheri subway and a few low-lying areas, prompting the authorities to divert traffic in certain pockets, officials said (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The highest rainfall during the hour was recorded in Andheri West (39 mm), which falls under the K/W ward (Source: Photo by PTI)