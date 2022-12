8 / 16

Sixty-eight model polling stations and as many pink polling stations covering all assembly segments in the city have been established for the quality experience of voters, poll officials said. For checking where your polling booth is - Go to the Nigam Chunav app of the Delhi state election commission and type in your personal details or Voter ID number (EPIC number) to find your polling booth. In Pic: A voter casts her vote for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, at a polling station in Majnu-ka-tilla area, in North Delhi, on Sunday. (PTI)