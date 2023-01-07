Intense cold wave grips Delhi as mercury drops to record low
Updated: January 7, 2023 21:30 IST
Delhi has been battling cold wave conditions
as the Safdarjung weather station, the city’s base station, recorded a dip in the minimum temperature to 2.2 degrees Celsius, the lowest for the winter so far. (PTI Photo)
The recorded minimum temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius is five degrees below the average for this time of the year at Safdarjung.(PTI Photo)
Jawans, however, braved the cold and continued their rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi on Friday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
Delhi also saw dense fog in the early hours with visibility remaining low even at around 8.30 am. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
Amidst the fog, Delhi Airport has initiated its low visibility procedures as several domestic flights witnessed delayed departures from the IGI Airport this morning. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
According to India Meteorological Department the maximum temperature is likely to settle at around 16 degrees Celsius on Saturday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
While the fog will continue to stay through out the weekend, the minimum temperature could rise marginally to around 5 degrees by Monday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
A man pedals his cycle with a tri-colour fixed to it near the Kartavya Path during a cold and foggy winter morning, in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI Photo)
People hangout under extreme cold, in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)