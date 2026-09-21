In Photos: Delhi CM launches portal to register consumers for rooftop solar panels
Under the scheme, consumers using up to 400 units of electricity per month will be provided free installation of solar panels up to 3 KW capacity
September 21, 2026 18:44 IST
September 21, 2026 18:44 IST
1 / 7
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday launched a portal to register power consumers for rooftop solar panels under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana (Source: Photo by PTI)
2 / 7
She said the panels will be installed on a 'first-come, first-served' basis. The target is to cater to 2.3 lakh households, she added (Source: Photo by PTI)
3 / 7
Under the scheme, consumers using up to 400 units of electricity per month will be provided free installation of solar panels up to 3 KW capacity (Source: Photo by PTI)
4 / 7
The consumers who want to install solar panels above this capacity will also get the government's help, the chief minister said (Source: Photo by PTI)
5 / 7
A total of Rs 1.56 lakh in subsidy, comprising Rs 78,000 each from the Centre and Delhi government, will be provided to the consumers installing solar panels above 3 KW capacity (Source: Photo by PTI)
6 / 7
Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood, who was present at the launch, said that the scheme brings both free electricity and income opportunities for residents through rooftop solar panels (Source: Photo by PTI)
7 / 7
The panels may generate an income ranging from Rs 293 to Rs 2,400 a month, besides receiving free electricity for 25 years, Sood said (Source: Photo by PTI)