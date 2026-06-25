In Photos: DDA carries out demolition drive in Yamuna Bazar area
This comes a day after the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) issued a fresh notice to residents of the ghats to vacate voluntarily
June 25, 2026 16:35 IST
June 25, 2026 16:35 IST
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A demolition drive was carried out by the DDA in Delhi's Yamuna Bazar area on Thursday to clear encroachments (Source: Photo by Abhinav Saha)
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This comes a day after the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) issued a fresh notice to residents of the ghats to vacate voluntarily (Source: Photo by Abhinav Saha)
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"We have made adequate deployment to maintain law and order and ensure the drive is carried out smoothly," a senior police officer said (Source: Photo by Abhinav Saha)
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The authorities have identified this area as 'O-Zone' along the Yamuna, which is designated as a protected, no-construction floodplain which is under the management of the DDA (Source: Photo by Abhinav Saha)
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The notice dated June 23 stated "the residents of Yamuna Bazaar Ghat No. 2 to 32 are informed that as per the directions given by the National Green Tribunal to the Delhi Development Authority the floodplain area of River Yamuna falling under the jurisdiction of DDA is to be freed from all types of encroachments" (Source: Photo by Abhinav Saha)
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Residents in the area have been asked to move to nearby shelter homes (Source: Photo by Abhinav Saha)
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Locals said they have been living in the area for several years and had been getting notices since May this year to vacate the area (Source: Photo by Abhinav Saha)
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Last month also the DDA and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority had pasted similar eviction notices in the area (Source: Photo by Abhinav Saha)