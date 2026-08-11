In Photos: CM Vijay participates in Drug Free Tamil Nadu campaign
He administered a pledge on the occasion, focusing on personal responsibility, family protection, rehabilitation support, and state growth
August 11, 2026 16:11 IST
August 11, 2026 16:11 IST
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay led a state-wide anti-drug pledge and campaign at City College on Tuesday, urging people, particularly students, to work together to tackle the drug menace in the state (Source: Photo by PTI)
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He administered a pledge on the occasion, focusing on personal responsibility, family protection, rehabilitation support, and state growth (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The pledge commits individuals to avoid drug use, guide others away from addiction, support rehabilitation efforts, and actively aid the government in eliminating illegal substances in Tamil Nadu (Source: Photo by PTI)
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A large number of people undertook e-pledge through the Drug-Free Tamil Nadu portal, an official said (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The state government has set up a specialised Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) with branches at the district level (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The government had also introduced "Drug-Free Tamil Nadu App" allowing both students and teachers to anonymously report illicit drug activities in the vicinity (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Youth volunteer groups have been trained to secure school environments and run localised peer-to-peer anti-drug campaigns (Source: Photo by PTI)
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A few months ago, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay flagged off the “Start Run, Stop Drugs” awareness marathon, administered an anti-drug pledge to participants and also took part in the 6-km run (Source: Photo by PTI)