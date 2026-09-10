In Photos: Ceiling slab of under-construction building collapses in Gandhinagar
The collapse was likely triggered allegedly due to a “crane hitting a portion of the ceiling” while work was underway at the site, sources said
September 10, 2026 13:41 IST
September 10, 2026 13:41 IST
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Fifteen workers were rescued after the ceiling of an under-construction commercial building in the Kudasan area of Gandhinagar, Gujarat’s capital, collapsed around 9 pm on Wednesday, according to news agency PTI
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Gandhinagar SP Ravi Washam Shetty said work was underway to cast a slab when the workers were trying to construct an independent structure between two building structures. He said the slab collapsed during the work, causing around 15 workers to fall along with it, but all of them were rescued
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The collapse was likely triggered allegedly due to a “crane hitting a portion of the ceiling” while work was underway at the site, sources said
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Officials told The Indian Express that at least five of the injured persons were taken to the GMERS Civil Hospital, Gandhiangar. Officials at the GVK-EMRI 108 emergency ambulance service said six of their vehicles were involved in transporting the injured persons
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At least four rescue vehicles of the Gandhinagar Fire and Emergency Services (GFES) and the district police were making efforts to bring the situation under control as of late evening on Wednesday
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Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, who is in Gandhinagar to attend the monsoon session of the Assembly, reached the spot while Health Minister Praful Pansheriya reached the civil hospital
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Dr Meeta Parikh, Medical Superintendent, GMERS Gandhinagar Civil Hospital, told mediapersons that two patients suffered “spine injuries”, and the others were in stable condition. None of these patients are in critical condition, Dr Parikh added
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Gujarat DGP G S Malik also reached the site. Meanwhile, teams from the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services (AFES) were dispatched to Gandhinagar to aid the rescue efforts