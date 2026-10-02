In Photos: Around 500 detained in Delhi protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar
Neha Bora, national president of the All India Students Association (AISA), and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj were among those detained
October 2, 2026 14:46 IST
October 2, 2026 14:46 IST
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Around 500 people were detained by the Delhi Police as they attempted to gather for a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar on Friday, with those picked up being taken to police stations in buses (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj, activists Yogendra Yadav and All India Students Association (AISA) president Neha Bora were among those detained near Jantar Mantar (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The protesters, that included Congress workers and AISA activists, gathered near Jantar Mantar demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Police were seen picking up people who gathered in groups of 10 or more at a single location and moving them away from the protest sites (Source: Photo by PTI)
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They were taken to the Badarpur police station and the Outer North Delhi police stations, among other locations (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The main centre of the protest is now around Janpath, where around 50-60 people are still gathered and protesting (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Police have been preventing protesters from moving towards the Parliament Street and the Jantar Mantar area (Source: Photo by PTI)
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On Thursday, police had refused to grant permission for the demonstration over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and had tightened security across Central Delhi (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Police have made elaborate security arrangements in and around Jantar Mantar, with additional personnel deployed and barricades put up at various points to prevent protesters from reaching the site (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Delhi Police personnel were also making repeated public announcements asking people not to gather at Jantar Mantar as no gathering had been permitted at the protest site (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The Delhi Metro also temporarily closed entry and exit at several stations in central Delhi as part of security arrangements around the protest (Source: Photo by PTI)