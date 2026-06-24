South Mumbai recorded its wettest June day in over a decade, with 248 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours
June 24, 2026 15:35 IST
June 24, 2026 15:35 IST
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Mumbai woke up to flooded roads, severe traffic snarls, and disrupted train services on Wednesday after an intense overnight spell of rain dumped more than 300 mm across several parts of the city (Source: Photo by PTI)
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South Mumbai recorded its wettest June day in over a decade, with 248 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours (Source: Photo by PTI)
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IMD, which issued a yellow alert and predicted heavy rain, issued a red nowcast warning for Mumbai and Palghar districts at 4 am on Wednesday, amid the possibility of intense spells, thunderstorms, and gusty winds (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The weather bureau downgraded the district’s nowcast to an orange alert at 7 am. It has also sounded a yellow alert for Mumbai until Thursday morning (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Amid intense showers, low-lying areas such as Andheri Subway, Hindmata Junction, Dadar, Gandhi Market, and Malad Subway were flooded, bringing traffic to a standstill (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Waterlogging was also reported in the King Circle junction, forcing pedestrians and vehicles to wade through accumulated water (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Bus services operated by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were also diverted on several routes due to waterlogging and the uprooting of trees caused by heavy rain (Source: Photo by PTI)
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To facilitate traffic movement, the civic administration deployed dewatering pumps across the city to clear flooded areas (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Heavy rain also disrupted suburban railway services on the Trans-Harbour line for nearly an hour, causing significant inconvenience to office-goers and daily commuters travelling between Thane and Navi Mumbai (Source: Photo by PTI)