In Delhi, craftsmen prepare Ravana effigies ahead of Dussehra
Advertisement
Best of Express
- UP cabinet clears proposal to rename Allahabad as Prayagraj
- Rampal, 13 others sentenced to life by Chandigarh court
- Sabarimala row LIVE updates: Women en route to base camp pulled out of buses by protesters
- Repatriated by India, seven Rohingya are back home, handed disputed IDs
- Saudis listening, PM Modi calls for measures to cushion oil shock
- EntertainmentBigg Boss 12: No more jodis, contestants to play their individual game
- EntertainmentNobody could mess around with me, get away with it: Lata Mangeshkar
- Entertainment20 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Here are some throwback photos of the Karan Johar film
- EntertainmentVarun Grover writes an open letter, denies all charges of sexual harassment
- SportsYouth Olympics: Suraj wins silver medal
- SportsPakistan vs Australia Live Cricket: 2nd Test Day 1
- SportsEngland hand Spain first home loss in 15 years
- TechnologyHonor 8X with 6.5-inch FHD+ display, dual AI cameras launched in India: Price, specifications
- TechnologyHonor 8X India Launch Live Updates: Price starts at Rs 14,999, will be available beginning October 24 via Amazon
- TechnologyPalm makes comeback with credit card-size Android smartphone
- LifestyleAnnapurna Devi: An Unheard Melody
Advertisement