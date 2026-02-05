IIT Bombay Student Death: Police say he was seeking counselling
Police are investigating the death of 21-year-old IIT Bombay student Naman Agarwal, who fell from a hostel building, examining his recent counselling visits, diary note, CCTV footage, and statements from friends and family
February 5, 2026 14:26 IST
February 5, 2026 14:26 IST
1 / 9
IIT Bombay student Naman Agarwal, a second-year BTech (Civil Engineering) student, died after falling from a hostel building on the campus early Wednesday
2 / 9
Family members of Naman Agarwal were seen at Rajawadi Hospital mortuary in Mumbai on Wednesday, following news of his death.
3 / 9
Police said the 21-year-old had been seeking counselling on campus, and friends described him as reclusive in the days leading up to the incident
4 / 9
Agarwal had visited the IIT Bombay hospital on February 2 and February 3, where he met the professional he was consulting, according to investigators
5 / 9
Authorities found a one-page note in his diary, and its contents are currently being examined as part of the inquiry. Police said they are likely to record the statement of the counsellor on Thursday to better understand the sequence of events
6 / 9
A resident of Hostel 3, Agarwal had gone to the newly inaugurated Hostel 4, from where he is suspected to have fallen around 1.30 am
7 / 9
Students who were awake at the time heard a loud sound and rushed to the spot, alerting institute security soon after
8 / 9
Investigators have obtained CCTV footage from a terrace camera showing Naman Agarwal entering the terrace alone, while his viscera have been preserved and will be sent to the Kalina Forensic Laboratory for chemical analysis, police said
9 / 9
On Wednesday night, IIT Bombay students held a condolence meet, while Agarwal’s relatives described him as academically bright, and expressed hope for a conclusive investigation