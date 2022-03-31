20 / 40

K Chandrashekar Rao - Powerful and popular even in his second term as chief minister, K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) did not hesitate to lock horns when the state’s interests were at stake, and took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over procurement of paddy and other issues; one of the few CMs to do so. Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy - He continues to be the most popular political leader and has led the state through Covid, making it possible for the poor to get free treatment at private hospitals, upgraded health infrastructure, set up oxygen plants at all government centres and gave subsidies to all private facilities to install their own oxygen plants. Shivraj Singh Chouhan - Chouhan is BJP’s longest-serving chief minister in office after having completed 15 years and 17 days in office. After the 2018 debacle, the BJP, under his leadership, has made a spectacular return to power, having increased its seat share from 109 seats it won in the 2018 Assembly election to 127 seats in the House of 230.