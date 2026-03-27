IAF’s Surya Kiran team dazzles Chandigarh sky with thrilling air show over Sukhna Lake
The Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team delivered a high precision aerial display over Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh, drawing large crowds and showcasing complex manoeuvres during a two day airshow
March 27, 2026 16:07 IST
March 27, 2026 16:07 IST
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Chandigarh witnessed a large turnout as crowds gathered around Sukhna Lake for the much anticipated airshow by the Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (Source: Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)
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The aerobatic team began its performance after taking off from the Air Force station and flying directly over Sukhna Lake under cloudy skies (Source: Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)
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The Hawk Mk 132 jets initiated the display with coordinated formations setting the tone for the half hour aerial performance (Source: Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)
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The pilots executed complex manoeuvres including loops barrel rolls inverted flying and steep dives demonstrating high precision flying skills (Source: Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)
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The team created visually striking formations such as the DNA pattern and the Y formation symbolising youth using coloured smoke trails (Source: Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)
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The display continued with advanced aerial movements including a twist in the air followed by a sharp 90 degree directional change forming a clover shape representing hope faith and good luck (Source: Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)
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Spectators including a large number of students watched the performance with enthusiasm as the jets maintained close formation flying (Source: Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)
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Senior officials including the Chandigarh Chief Secretary and Deputy Commissioner were present at the venue to witness the airshow (Source: Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)
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The performance concluded with all nine aircraft assembling into a synchronised aerial salute marking the end of the display (Source: Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)
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The event was conducted under tight security and crowd management arrangements with restricted entry controlled through passes and public access to Sukhna Lake regulated during the two day show (Source: Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)