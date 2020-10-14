Bihar polls
- As BJP footprint grows, Nitish Kumar slips in Muslim base
- Railway upgrades tracks to Bihar, some trains now running ahead of schedule
- Interview with Bhupendra Yadav, Bihar BJP in-charge
- Tej Pratap shifts from Mahua, files nomination from Hasanpur
- My govt works for people, RJD’s worked for one family: Nitish Kumar
- 8 rallies, 4 lakh ‘smartphone warriors’ for PM Modi
- The rise and rise of Nityanand Rai
- Nitish Kumar: The man for all seasons
- Sushil Kumar Modi: The forever deputy
- Battle for Bihar: Why it matters
Continuous downpour wreaks havoc in Hyderabad; two-day holiday declaredOctober 14, 2020 7:17:43 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- North East IndiaAssam: NRC authorities to delete names of 'ineligible persons' from citizens register
- Miffed over Minister's absence, Punjab farmers boycott meeting, tear copies of new farm laws
- EntertainmentKhaali Peeli, PM Narendra Modi, Thappad: Movies releasing after cinema halls reopen on October 15
- EntertainmentEvil Eye movie review: Where’s the promised horror?
- TrendingMalala Yousafzai's savage response to Instagram user's 'thirst traps' post wins praise online
- TrendingWatch: Duo from Andhra Pradesh set record for smashing coconuts while blindfolded
- SportsDC vs RR | IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Updates
- SportsUmpire changes mind on wide call: MS Dhoni, David Warner gesture angrily
- OpinionIndia's export opportunities could be significant even in a post-COVID world
- Quixplained: What are the features of Air India One?
- LifestyleDurga Puja 2020: For the 'probashi Bangali', a pujo in pandemic will be a painful experience
- TechnologyOnePlus 8T 5G India Launch LIVE Updates