Howrah Station decked up ahead of PM’s visit to flag off Bengal’s first Vande Bharat Express
Updated: December 29, 2022 18:55 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit West Bengal to flag off the Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah and New Jalpaiguri at Howrah Station.
Last minute preparations are in full swing at the Howrah station ahead of the PM's visit.
Strings of yellow and orange marigold flowers being arranged to deck up the station a day before the inaugural programme.
Platform Number 22, at Howrah Station New Complex, is decked up with strings of marigold flowers and plant pots.
Howrah Station decked up the day before inauguration of Vande Bharat train service from Howrah to NJP tomorrow by PM Narendra Modi.
Plants in large pots are being carried into the Howrah Station for decoration purposes.
Standees with programme details for PM Modi's event being readied at the station.
According to an official release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the PM will also inaugurate the Joka-Taratala stretch of the Purple Line of Kolkata Metro on Friday.
Railway tracks at the Howrah Station being cleaned and sanitised before PM Modi's visit.
New waste buckets are ready to be installed at various points in Howrah Station -- one of the busiest stations of India.
Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for 5 sewerage infrastructure projects (8 Sewage Treatment Plants and 80 Km Network) to be developed under National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) at an estimated cost of Rs 1585 crore.