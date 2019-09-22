India News ‘Howdy Modi’: At PM’s mega event, 400 artists, 27 groups to perform for 90 minutes This is the third time that Modi will be addressing the Indian diaspora in the US after similar events at Madison Square Garden in 2014 and San Jose in 2015. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a few hours from now, will address the Indian-American community at the “Howdy, Modi!” event in Houston, Texas. (Express Photo by Shubhajit Roy) The mega event, which is taking place at the NRG Stadium in Houston, will be attended by US President Donald Trump, where he is expected to deliver a 30-minute speech. Trump will be the first American president to address such a large gathering of Indian-Americans. Before the mega event, PM Modi met representatives of religious communities including Sikh, Dawoodi Bohra and the Kashmir Pandits on Friday. (Twitter/@MEAIndia) This is also the third time that PM Modi will be addressing the Indian diaspora in the US after similar events at Madison Square Garden in 2014 and San Jose in 2015. (Twitter/@MEAIndia) Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had an interaction with the CEOs from the US oil and gas sectors and discussed how to harness opportunities in the area to address India's growing energy needs. The roundtable on Saturday focussed on working together for energy security and expanding mutual investment opportunities between India and the United States. (Twitter/@MEAIndia) "It is impossible to come to Houston and not talk energy! Had a wonderful interaction with leading energy sector CEOs. We discussed methods to harness opportunities in the energy sector," Modi, who arrived here on a week-long visit to the US, said in a tweet after the meeting. The CEOs of 17 global energy companies took part in the meeting. (Twitter/@MEAIndia) US President Donald Trump on Sunday that he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a good time at the 'Howdy, Modi' event in Houston, news agency PTI reported. "We'll be going to Houston and we'll be at a very nice big stadium packed full of people with Prime Minister Modi," Trump told reporters on the South Lawns of the White House before he left for Houston. (AP) “Howdy Houston! It’s a bright afternoon here in Houston. Looking forward to a wide range of programmes in this dynamic and energetic city today and tomorrow,” Modi tweeted after reaching US on Friday. (Twitter/@MEAIndia)