India News At ‘Howdy Modi!’ event, PM pitches for ‘Abki Baar Trump Sarkar’ Taking New Delhi’s ties with the US to new heights, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, ‘Abki Baar Trump Sarkar‘ in front of nearly 50,000 Indian-Americans at the ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event in Houston. PM Modi on Sunday addressed 50,000 Indian-Americans at the mega ‘Howdy, Modi’ event in Houston, which was also attended by US President Donald Trump. It was the first time that an American president addressed thousands of Indian-Americans at one place in the US. (Photo: AP) Taking New Delhi’s ties with the US to new heights, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday endorsed US President Donald Trump for a second term, saying ‘Abki Baar Trump Sarkar‘ in front of nearly 50,000 Indian-Americans at the ‘Howdy, Modi’ event in Houston. (Photo: AP) Modi hailed Trump saying he admires him for his “sense of leadership, passion for America, concern for every American and his strong resolve to make America great again”. (Photo: AP) As he greeted the US President in his inaugural speech, Modi also stressed on the relations between the two countries. “This morning you can hear the heartbeat of the two largest democracies. You can feel the strength and human bonds of two great nations,” Modi said. (Photo: AP) Further praising Trump for his contributions across the globe, Modi said, “His name is familiar to every person on the planet. His name comes up almost every conversation in the world on global politics."(Photo: AP) The Prime Minister also recalled the time when Trump assured him of White House’s support to India. “When I met him for the first time, he said India has a true friend in White House. Your presence here today is great testimony to that. In these years, our two nations have taken the relationship to new heights,” Modi said. (Photo: AP) While referring to the billions of Indians in the US, Modi told Trump, “You once introduced me to your family. Today, I introduce you to my family.” (Photo: AP) Organised by non-profit Texas India Forum (TIF), a representative body of Indian-American organizations in Texas and other parts of the US, the event derives its name from the phrase ‘How do you do?’, whose short-form ‘Howdy’ is commonly used to greet people in the southwestern United States. (Photo: AP)