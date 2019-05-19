How to Vote: Google doodle marks final phase of Lok Sabha polls

Toggle Menu Sections
Google India on Sunday dedicated a doodle to mark the seventh and the final phase of Lok Sabha elections. The polling is set to take place today in 59 constituencies across seven states and one Union Territory. The doodle has an inked finger, which when clicked, redirects to a page explaining the voting process for the 2019 general elections. The page also provides information on how to vote at polling booths, election schedule, how to use Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), candidate names and more.

Here's a brief look at the voting process. First, a poll official will check the names of voters along with ID proof in your respective polling booth.

The official will then ink your finger, give a slip and take your signature on Form 17A.

After depositing the slip and showing your inked finger, you can then record your vote by pressing th button representing the candidate symbol on the EVM.

A slip would then appear in the transparent window of the VVPAT machine with the candidate serial number, name and symbol. It will be visible for 7 seconds before it goes into the sealed VVPAT box.

Refer to the Voter Guide on http://ecisveep.nic.in/ for more information.

