How to Vote: Google doodle marks final phase of Lok Sabha polls

Google India on Sunday dedicated a doodle to mark the seventh and the final phase of Lok Sabha elections. The polling is set to take place today in 59 constituencies across seven states and one Union Territory. The doodle has an inked finger, which when clicked, redirects to a page explaining the voting process for the 2019 general elections. The page also provides information on how to vote at polling booths, election schedule, how to use Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), candidate names and more.