How PM Modi’s look and speech changed with every Independence Day since 2014
Advertisement
Best of Express
- Kerala rains LIVE: 45 dead as state reels under flood fury, red alert sounded in 12 districts
- CJI Dipak Misra slams critics of judiciary, says 'to attack and destroy a system is quite easy'
- Kejriwal to Ashutosh: 'How can we ever accept your resignation? Not in this lifetime'
- Pole for country’s highest Tricolour erected in Guwahati, but no sign of flag
- TrendingSui Dhaaga: These Anushka Sharma memes will crack you up
- EntertainmentGold movie review: The Akshay Kumar starrer is a rousing, emotion-laden drama
- EntertainmentGeetha Govindam movie review: Vijay Deverakonda starrer is a charming romantic comedy
- EntertainmentSatyameva Jayate movie review: The John Abraham starrer revives all the forgotten horrors of 80s B-grade cinema
- EntertainmentHarmony with AR Rahman first impression: A compelling narrative of music
- SportsIndependence Day Live: Wishes, Greetings, Reactions from sportspersons
- SportsI got my independence when I played for India: Sania
- SportsAthletes send Independence Day wishes from Jakarta
- TechnologyHonor Play review: A complete smartphone for its price
- TechnologyReliance JioGigaFiber registrations open: How to register, prices for now and other details
- TechnologyApple's 2018 iPhones prototypes revealed in new leaked video
- LifestyleIndependence Day 2018: Narendra Modi and his many turbans
Advertisement