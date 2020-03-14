1 / 7

As THE number of COVID-19 cases increased to 26 in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and ordered the closure of cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools and auditoriums in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune and Nagpur. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)