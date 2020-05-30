10 / 10

SDO Mahipal Singh digs a hole at a crematorium in Bhilwara district. A sub-divisional officer posted in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district performed the last rites of a 4-month-old girl from Chawandia village after reluctance from her family members, who suspected the baby was infected with the coronavirus. After the officer carried the infant’s body, however, the suspicions of the family and other villagers were allayed and they too joined the officer in carrying out the last rites. (Express Photo)