In photos: Rajnath Singh, PM Albanese join Holi celebrations in India
March 8, 2023 22:53 IST
Millions of Indians celebrated Holi, dancing to the beat of drums, smearing each other with green, yellow and red colours and exchanging sweets in homes, parks and streets. (Express Photo By Anand Singh)
Free from wearing masks and other Covid-19 restrictions after two years, they drenched each other with coloured water. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)
Holi provides an opportunity for people to come together, forget resentment and ill feelings toward each other. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)
In the temple town of Varanasi, foreign tourists also partook in celebrations. (Express Photo by Anand Singh)
Scores of people from around the world flock to the city in Uttar Pradesh to celebrate Holi at the famous Ganga Ghat. (Express Photo by Anand Singh)
Among the participants this year was Anthony Albanese, the Australian Prime Minister who is on a official visit to India. In this photo, he is seen playing Holi with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel in Ahmedabad. (PTI)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too was seen enjoying the festivities with the US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo at Singh's residence in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrated Holi with the public in Gorakhpur. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastava)
In this photo, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is seen celebrating Holi with the locals in Shimla. (PTI)
Students celebrate Holi in Chandigarh's Sector 15 market. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)
Holi marks the beginning of the spring season and celebrates the divine love of Krishna and Radha. (Express Photo by Anand Singh)
In this Photo, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with his wife Sadhna Singh sings during Holi celebrations at his residence in Bhopal. (PTI)
People Celebrating Holi in Ludhiana. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)