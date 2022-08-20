2 / 9

A railway bridge situated in Kangra collapsed due to the heavy flow of water and rain. The 800-meter-long narrow gauge route was built over the Chakki river and allegedly collapsed as the pillars were weakened by the force of water. In pic: Collapsed portion of railway bridge over the Chakki river after flash flood triggered by heavy monsoon rains, in Dharamshala, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)