In pics: Final day of campaigning ahead of Himachal Pradesh Assembly Polls 2022
November 11, 2022 1:36:39 pm
Himachal Pradesh votes on Saturday after a few weeks of intense political campaigning. In this image from Mandi, polling employees participate in a final voting rehearsal ahead of the Assembly elections (PTI)
Polling officials with EVMs and other election equipments leave for their respective polling stations. (PTI Photo)
A similar scene plays out In Palampur as polling officials make their way to their respective polling stations. (PTI Photo)
On the last day of campaigning in the state, hundreds of Congress supporters took part in an election campaign rally at Mall Road in Shimla. (PTI Photo)
In this image captured in Palampur, polling officials wait to collect election materials at a distribution centre. (PTI Photo)
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, and BJP leader Anurag Thakur greets supporters during a roadshow in Sujanpur on Thursday. (PTI Photo)
A group of Congress workers ran into Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the last day of campaigning in the state. The group stopped and took selfies with the Union Minister. (PTI)
Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Jairam Thakur waves at supporters during an election campaign rally ahead of Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, in Karsog. (PTI Photo)
Polling officials wade through snow, on their way to polling stations ahead of Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections in Lahaul and Spiti district. (PTI Photo)