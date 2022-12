7 / 7

The Congress in this Assembly election bagged 40 seats with a vote share of 43.9 per cent (18,52,504 votes), while the BJP, with a vote share of 43 per cent (18,14,530 votes), managed to win 25 seats, and the difference of vote share between the two was just 0.9 percentage points, which is lowest since 1951. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)