2 / 8

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Wednesday said he has tested positive for novel coronavirus, joining a list of other union ministers who have contracted the virus. Gadkari, who is in charge of the Road and Transport Ministry and the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, said he was doing well and isolating himself. “Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID-19 positive,” Gadkari tweeted. “I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself,” he said.