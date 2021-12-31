MUST READ
- Moga rally put off as Rahul goes abroad, disquiet in state Congress
- Covid curve climbs in six states, 9 key urban areas Omicron variant
- China now raises heat on Arunachal Pradesh, names 15 more sites
- Explained: R-value over 1 in big cities, likely start of third wave
- Tale of two Centurions: India have come a long way in four years
- UPA govt forced witness to change angle of Malegaon blast case: BJP leader named earlier
Best photos of 2021 by Indian Express photographersUpdated: December 31, 2021 3:36:44 pm
- BusinessGST Council defers rate hike on textiles from 5% to 12%
- Why China is inventing names for places in Arunachal
- EntertainmentMurder At Teesri Manzil 302 movie review: Jaw-droppingly bad Irrfan Khan film that was best left unreleased
- EntertainmentLiger teaser: Vijay Deverakonda is a 'slumdog, chaiwallah' in new kind of nationalistic film
- TrendingGoogle ready to bid adieu to 2021 with its doodle
- TrendingTiger chews on car's bumper and drags it, Anand Mahindra wonders if it found vehicle 'delicious'
- SportsQuinton de Kock announces retirement from Test cricket
- SportsGold, Rush
- OpinionJ&K delimitation exercise sets a dangerous precedent
- In Covid shadow, challenges from China and Afghanistan
- LifestyleMalaika Arora steals the show in strappy black dress with thigh-high slit (pics inside)
- Technology2022 expectations: More options in VR/AR headsets, focus on Android tablets