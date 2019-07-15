Toggle Menu Sections
Monsoon rains on Delhi, residents rejoice respite from prolonged summerhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/india-news/heavy-rains-thunderstorm-brings-respite-from-heat-in-delhi-ncr-5830822/

Monsoon rains on Delhi, residents rejoice respite from prolonged summer

The IMD had predicted generally cloudy skies and very light rain with thundershower in the national capital, a condition that is likely to continue till Thursday.

Heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms lashed Delhi and the national capital region around Monday evening, bringing respite from the scorching heat. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Before the rains, dark clouds gathered over Delhi-NCR reducing visibility. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Following the rains, the maximum temperature dipped from 36 degrees Celsius in the morning to 28 degrees in the evening. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Meanwhile, strong winds accompanying the rains uprooted trees in several places. However, there were no reports of waterlogging. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

The IMD had predicted generally cloudy skies and very light rain with thundershowers in the national capital, a condition that is likely to continue till Thursday. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Meanwhile, heavy rains continued to batter Assam, causing flooding in Kaziranga National Park and on National Highway 37. Incessant rains led to an increase in the water level of river Brahmaputra, affecting nearly 200 villages in Morigaon district. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

