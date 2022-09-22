Heavy rains lash Delhi, more showers likely in coming days
September 22, 2022 9:31:26 pm
Incessant spell of light to moderate rain drenched Delhi for the second consecutive day on Thursday. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)
Rainfall led to waterlogging and uprooting of trees that caused massive traffic snarls in many parts of the capital.(Express Photo By Amit Mehra)
The weather department has issued a 'yellow' alert for Friday, cautioning people about moderate rain at most places in the city.
People enjoying the rainy day, near Raj Ghat in New Delhi on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Light rainfall is likely in Delhi on Friday and over the weekend, going by the IMD’s forecast.(Express Photo By Amit Mehra)
Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal.
There is “high moisture feed” from the Arabian Sea over northwest India and this is likely to continue over the next two days. Further, a western disturbance has also been affecting parts of Northwest India. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)
The 24-hour average air quality index settled at 66 (satisfactory category) at 4 pm, improving from 109 on Wednesday.
Overall, Delhi has recorded 405.3 mm rainfall against a normal of 621.7 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season historically sets in.
