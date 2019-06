Young girls take bath from a municipal water pump to cool off themselves during a scorching hot day in Allahabad on Saturday. Two thirds of the country is gripped by a severe heat wave. Mercury has breached 45 degrees celsius across several cities. These include Delhi, Lucknow, Jaipur, Hyderabad and Chandigarh. The maximum temperature touched 48.6 degree Celsius on Thursday in Allahabad. (Photo by Ritesh Shukla)