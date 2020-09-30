MUST READ
- 299 vs 97 min per day: NSS confirms household, unpaid work falls on women
- PM Modi targets Opposition: ‘not with farmers, youth or soldiers’
- Amid late night cremation, Hathras rape victim’s family says cops didn’t let them bring body home
- DC vs SRH: Sun rises eventually for Hyderabad at the expense of Delhi Capitals
- To Mosul and back, Kerala ISIS man’s extraordinary brush with terror
- Just 6.6% exposed to Covid till August: New sero-survey
- Nirmala Sitharaman Interview
- Coronavirus India timeline
- Unlock 5.0 guidelines: What further relaxations we could see in October
Hathras gangrape: Protests erupt across country as political leaders, activists add voice to chorus of condemnationSeptember 30, 2020 10:49:23 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Advani, MM Joshi among 32 accused acquitted; court says demolition not pre-planned
- UP CM Adityanath speaks to father of Hathras victim, assures him of action against guilty
- EntertainmentCinema halls to operate at 50% capacity from October 15
- EntertainmentShah Rukh Khan cheers for Kolkata Knight Riders at Dubai International Stadium
- TrendingFive-feet-tall moveable telescope made from chocolate leaves netizens baffled
- TrendingNetizens relate as time notification pops up during Hillary Clinton’s Zoom interview on TV
- SportsIPL 2020: Kolkata's bowlers help them win by 37 runs against Rajasthan
- SportsNeed for Speed: Jofra Archer clocks 152 kmph, hustles & harries batsmen
- OpinionSAD exit from NDA may not hurt BJP much — but it opens up competition, shakes up political game
- Ayodhya conspiracy case: How the trial progressed over the year
- LifestyleA brand is selling men's tee with holes on the sides; 'asking to be tickled' say netizens
- TechnologyGoogle Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G launch LIVE Updates