Priyanka Gandhi said her party will continue to fight till women's safety is ensured in Uttar Pradesh and unless the government is shaken and woken up, it will not do anything on this front. Talking to reporters while walking on the Yamuna Expressway towards Hathras, she said, "UP CM Adityanath would have to do something for women's safety. We will continue to fight till the time he does something." (Photo source: INC)