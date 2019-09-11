India News Happy Onam 2019: Malayalis celebrate the harvest festival across India From a nine-course feast called Onasadya to festivities called Onakalikal, Onam is the most important annual festival for Malayalis. Onam is celebrated with much fanfare not only in Kerala but by Malayalis across the world. The 10-day festival concludes with Thiruvonam, which - according to folklore - is said to be the day when the beloved demon king Mahabali visits earth. (Express photo by Arul Horizon) Pune: Members of malayali community arranging the "Athapookkalam" (flowerbed) at the Ayyappa temple at Rastapeth ahead of Onam that falls on Wednesday. (Express photo by Arul Horizon) From a nine-course feast called Onasadya to festivities called Onakalikal, Onam is the most important annual festival for Malayalis.(Express photo by Arul Horizon) Interestingly, Onam is celebrated to welcome and honour a demon king. According to popular legend, it is said that on Thiruvonam, the spirit of the demon (asura) King Mahabali visits Kerala and the festival is a preparation to welcome him. (Express photo by Arul Horizon) Games and plays are big part of the celebrations. Here, college students participate in a tug of war competition during Onam celebrations at a school in KoCHI. (PTI)